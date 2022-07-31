Ford Performance NASCAR: Aric Almirola Indy Care Center Quotes

ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Mobil 1/GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang – “We broke the left-front suspension I got into turn one and locked up the rear tires and it just kind of took off on me and I got into the 5. I hate it for those guys. I hate it for our guys. Man, this was just a frustrating weekend. I felt like the guys did a great job of bringing me a car that was pretty good and thought we were gonna have a good day. Just not the day we were hoping for. I made a mistake or I’m not sure what happened, but I locked up the tires getting into one and killed our day and tore up the 5 car at the same time.”

Ford Performance PR