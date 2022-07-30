Burton Qualifies 13th at Indianapolis

Harrison Burton and No. 21 DEX Imaging team earned their best road-course starting spot of the season with a 13th-place effort on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Burton took that berth with a lap at 98.418 miles per hour around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course inside the Speedway.



His speed in qualifying represented an increase from the practice session earlier in the day when he posted a best lap of 97.608 mph on the 10th of the 12 laps he ran in the session.



He was sixth fastest among drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps. His average speed from Laps 2-11 was 96.387 mph.



Sunday’s 82-lap Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is set to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m., with TV coverage on NBC.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 15 and 35.

WBR PR