Petty GMS Event Preview: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

- Jones at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Grand Prix Circuit: The NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend to race on the 2.439-mile road course. In the series first appearance on the road course last season, Erik Jones and the No. 43 team started the race from the 28th position and with a strong run, earned a solid seventh-place finish.
With three road course races complete this season, Jones' best finish came earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas where the team earned a ninth-place finish.
Following 21 races this season, Jones and the No. 43 team have notched two top-five finishes and seven top-10 finishes with 72 laps led.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
- From the Driver’s Seat: What are your thoughts heading into Indianapolis?
“The Indy Road Course should be good. It’s always fun for me to go up to Indy. It’s not far from where I grew up and it feels closer to home than anything else we get to do other than Michigan, so it’s cool to go up there. Usually we have some friends and family that come down for that race, but it’s just cool to get to race at Indy. Obviously, the road course has been a new challenge for us going there instead of the oval. Last year we ended up running really well there and finished seventh. Hoping to have a similar run again, but the road courses for us have been kind of up and down this year. I think we’ve worked on a lot of stuff between Road America and now to try to get ourselves better and more prepared. I’m excited to get to Indy, be close to home and have a chance to go and run well.”
