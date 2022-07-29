Chevrolet Celebrates Indianapolis Homecoming

Chevrolet has a long and special history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The co-founder of Chevrolet, Louis Chevrolet, and his brothers competed in early races at IMS. Over 110 years later, Chevrolet teams will be competing in the NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and INDYCAR series races at the Speedway this weekend.

“This is our home away from home, due to the special history between Chevrolet and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president Performance and Motorsports. “Chevrolet is the only manufacturer that will be competing with teams in NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and INDYCAR series races at the Speedway.”

Current standings:

· NASCAR Cup Series: Chase Elliott (No. 9 Camaro ZL1) leads the driver standings, and Chevrolet leads the manufacturer standings by 74 points

· NASCAR Xfinity Series: AJ Allmendinger (No. 16 Camaro SS) leads the driver standings, and Chevrolet leads the manufacturer standings by 83 points

· INDYCAR: Will Power (No. 12 Chevrolet) is second in the driver standings and Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Chevrolet) is third. Power is eight points behind the leader; Newgarden is 34 back. Chevrolet leads the manufacturer standings by 114 points

Chevrolet has won 12 of 21 NASCAR Cup Series races this season, 13 of 19 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and nine of 12 races in INDYCAR.

In addition, Chevrolet vehicles will pace all three races at IMS this weekend:

· Corvette Stingray paces the INDYCAR race

· Camaro SS paces the NASCAR Xfinity Series race

· Camaro ZL1 paces the NASCAR Cup Series race

Chevrolet also has an extensive display of new cars, crossovers and trucks located in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield midway, including the all-new Silverado EV, the first-ever Silverado ZR2, Camaro ZL1 and a 2023 Corvette Z06. Also on display is the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Cup car and a Chevrolet-powered INDYCAR. Chevrolet NASCAR and INDYCAR drivers will participate in Q&A sessions with fans at the display throughout the weekend.

GM PR