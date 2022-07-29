RCR Event Preview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

This Week’s BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course … Dillon competed in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race utilizing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course configuration last year. He earned Stage Points and ran most of the race in the top-10 but was ultimately credited with a 31st-place finish after retiring from the race early following an on-track accident in Stage 3. Dillon has competed at the Brickyard’s traditional oval configuration eight previous times in the NASCAR Cup Series, earning a best finish of ninth in 2016. He also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at IMS (four on the oval configuration, and one on the road course configuration), with a best finish of fifth in 2012. Dillon grew up attending races at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway track with his grandfather, car owner Richard Childress. Dillon recalls riding in the pace car as a young child and participated in Victory Lane festivities with Paul Menard in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2003 when they won the prestigious race under the RCR banner. Roll the Dice with BetMGM ... When a legendary global entertainment company joins forces with the world’s largest online betting technology company, the gaming world sits up and takes notice. BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings that is revolutionizing sports betting and online gaming in the United States. BetMGM is the exclusive sports betting division of MGM, both online and in MGM casinos nationwide. BetMGM is also the headline brand for online casino gaming alongside sister brands Borgata Online (New Jersey), Party Casino and Party Poker. We aspire to make unforgettable moments of sports and gaming even more personal, powerful, and fun through unmatched digital technology and evocative player experiences. For more information, visit betmgminc.com. Double Duty … Dillon, the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion, is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The race is live on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 30. AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES: Does your mindset change going into this race given the points situation you are in? “You just have to be aggressive. With the number of winners this season, we’re going to have to win to make it into the NASCAR Playoffs. This Richard Childress Racing team is strong, and I know we can get the job done. Things have to line up and we have to have a perfect day in order to get to Victory Lane. That means I have to do my job, the pit crew has to do their job and the strategy has to play out. In the SIM, I’ve been pretty good at the Indianapolis Road Course, and we were strong at this race last year, but it was just so crazy at the end. I’d like to surprise some people at a road course.” Of all of the road courses you’ve run, which one is most comparable to Indy? “Wow, it’s so flat. We’ve got elevation change at every track that we’ve gone to. I’d say Daytona has a little less elevation change. So for me, I really don’t know because the asphalt at Indy is so different the way the grooves are cut in it and it’s using a lot of lateral grip there. Sonoma, I think braking force-wise, is probably pretty similar; the amount of brake force and stuff like that because it seems like the track falls off a little bit. So, I’m thinking maybe Sonoma and Daytona, in between there.”