Verizon 200 Brickyard preview: Chase expected to prevail, but don’t ignore Allmendinger

There’s plenty to get excited about for followers of NASCAR as the season enters a critical stage with the Verizon 200 Brickyard contest fast approaching.

The best drivers competing in NASCAR will descend on Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where they will slug it out for vital NASCAR Cup Series Championship points. This will be only the second running of a race we are sure will go on to become popular with fans as it puts drivers through a gruelling challenge where the cream will rise to the top. Which driver will pass the finish line first and bank victory with thousands of fans in attendance and millions more watching on television and live streaming apps?

That’s exactly the question our team of NASCAR writers aims to answer. We have studied the form and trends, checked recent results and glimpsed at the thinking of the most trusted NASCAR betting online apps, seeing who they have as favourites. If you plan to watch the race and make predictions on the outcome, we have everything you need to enjoy what promises to be a competitive renewal.

Race details

The Verizon 200 Brickyard enjoyed its inaugural race in 2021 when AJ Allmendinger claimed his spot in the history books by becoming its maiden winner. Will he make it two in a row and cause another upset for the formbook? Traders working for major sportsbooks don’t believe so and have been quick to write off the chances of two wins on the bounce, meaning they expect a brand new champion this summer.

The drivers face 2.5 miles in track and a combined road course, which brings its own challenges. Standing between the starting line-up and the champion is 200 miles of track, and the layout is similar to the one we saw at the USA Formula 1 Grand Prix and the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix. That shows it’s built for speed and is a circuit that will appeal to the most powerful cars and fearless drivers, making it a stunning spectator sport.

If you are wondering where this race gets its unique name, you will notice that the start and finish have the remains of a brick track that once covered the entire course before it was paved over, creating the modern race we see today.

With only one previous instalment of the Verizon 200 Brickyard race, there is very little for followers of the stats to go on. But we do know Chevrolet proved to be the car to beat last year, and there will be plenty of fans in attendance who are hoping for more of the same.

Championship standings

The current championship table is a great tool for helping followers of NASCAR make smart predictions on how this race might play out. This shows which drivers have been showing good form so far this season, which appear to be falling off the pace and where any possible dark horses might come from.

NASCAR lovers know this sport rarely follows the script, but when making predictions on any sport, it pays to have as much information at your fingertips The more homework you do, the better results you’ll have.

Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports is the current championship leader with four wins and two poles, earning him a tally of 787 points. He is comfortably ahead of the chasing pack, but nothing has been won yet, and the pace-setter knows he can’t afford to drop his guard.

The main danger is expected to come from Ross Chastain of the Trackhouse Racing Team, with two wins giving the contender 682 points. Victory for the Chevrolet number one would certainly drive him back into contention for the title win.

What the pundits say

There has been much discussion amongst pundits and former NASCAR drivers on how this race will go, and last week’s adjusted finish only makes things more difficult.

Chase Elliott has been the most popular choice, ahead of Kyle Larson, who is expected to push him hard to the finish. Could we see another upset on such an unpredictable track? We must give last year’s champion the credit he deserves.