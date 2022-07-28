Hendrick Motorsports: Indianapolis Road Course

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course: "From what I remember of Indy (Motor Speedway Road Course) from last year, the restarts were really intense because turn one is a really wide and deep braking zone, so you can get four or five-wide before it narrows down in the corner. You have to find the confidence to brake deep so you don’t get bombed and that is difficult. It’s nice that it doesn’t have any elevation. It’s a fast-paced, 'flowy' type road course."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing for stage points at road courses or pitting before stage ends: "At Sonoma (Raceway), we started on the pole and built a lead. We stayed out (instead of short pitting) to win the stage and I thought we could have the ability to get through traffic – we had the entire race left to get back to the front. We had our (wheel) issue so we didn’t see how it would ultimately play out. We may not have gotten back to a winning position but we probably could have gotten back to a top-five position. Now, with that data point, we raced a few weeks later at Road America where we had to 'flip' the stages (short pit) to maintain track position to have a shot to win. We stayed in the top four and finished third – sort of with a shot to win. That is the general landscape for road course strategy moving forward."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing on the Indianapolis Road Course: "I feel like that’s probably been one of my worst road courses, personally. Never really felt like I got a hold of the track last year. I ended up kind of by happenstance running the Xfinity Series race last year as a sub in. It was unfortunate circumstances there, but I was grateful to have run that race because I was really bad on the Cup side until I got some extra reps, so I think that was helpful. So going back, I need to do some homework this week on how to be better up there because I do not feel very good about that track and just never got in a good groove there last year at all and was never really on offense. I felt like I was on defense more than I was making moves and moving forward. That’s not a place you want to be, especially at those tracks or anywhere for that matter. It’s certainly something I want to improve at and I want to put some effort into this week to try to do that."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what makes the Indianapolis Road Course unique: "It’s super flat and there aren’t really any elevation changes at all. Probably the biggest thing that stands out, there’s a big brake zone, especially into turn one. To really set the corner up, you’d obviously have to be wider, but you can really shortcut somebody and there’s not a big exit that follows so that makes restarts and entry into that turn super hectic. All the road courses are unique, but I think Indy (Motor Speedway Road Course), with it being super flat with flat corners and the high-speed brake zone into one is what kind of sets it apart."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the team’s preparation for road course races this season: "I feel like to start this season with the Next Gen car we really struggled at road courses, especially compared to the year before. We were able to test at Watkins Glen (International), though, and I think that really helped us start to turn the page on our road course program. We’ve been able to build that notebook with each road course so far this year. I think we have really made strides to make that package better and put all the pieces together like we need to. The first focus for the weekend is qualifying and making sure we set ourselves up with a good run to get good track position and just work from there. Our focus for not only this weekend, but races moving forward, is to really execute every aspect of a race weekend from start to finish in preparation for the playoffs."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what challenges the Indianapolis Road Course brings compared to other road courses: "I think this weekend’s road course race at Indianapolis (Motor Speedway) will be a little bit more about survival than other road course races. There’s a lot more run off areas there and they have changed the curbing in some places around the track to try avoid what happened last year. With the Next Gen car, it’s going to be critical to minimize running over those to keep the underwing intact and not tear up the diffuser. The other big thing will be managing the transition areas of the track from the road course sections onto the oval – similar to how the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL is set up. We haven’t run a course like that this year with this car or this tire. I think that if you can keep your car in one piece throughout the weekend, and can manage your usual pit strategy and track position on a road course, you’ll be in a good position. You have to be around at the end, though, to be able to capitalize on that."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing in the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series at the Indianapolis Road Course: "We have been lucky to get the opportunity to make extra laps this weekend which just helps come time for the Cup race on Sunday. COTA (Circuit of The Americas) was a great example of how it can help us – running the Spire (Motorsports) truck and taking notes on the track helped in our efforts on Sunday so I am eager to get out there and get some practice in. Our team is doing everything we can to get better and this is another opportunity for us to maximize our weekend."



Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the strength of the road course cars at Hendrick Motorsports: "Hendrick Motorsports has done a great job of making sure we have the best equipment every weekend and it has shown at road courses. Going back to COTA (Circuit of The Americas), we had a great car and had tons of speed, just got caught up in someone else’s mess. Road America was another place where we had a ton of speed and capitalized on points so I think this Sunday at Indy (Motor Speedway Road Course) will be more of the same. We will do everything we can to get the car ready, Alex (Bowman) is going to drive in the Xfinity race to get extra practice. I feel confident we will have a solid weekend and build some momentum as we head towards the playoffs."