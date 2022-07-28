Hendrick Motorsports: Indianapolis Road Course

21 DOWN, 15 TO GO: So far in the 2022 season, William Byron has scored two wins, four top-five finishes, five top-10s, with 611 laps led – the second most by a NASCAR Cup Series driver this season - across 12 of the 21 races. He also has three stage wins and 13 playoff points accumulated – the third-most by any driver. The 24-year-old is also currently ninth in the driver point standings, locked into the Cup Series playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
HISTORY MAKER: While this is only the second time that the Cup Series has competed on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Byron has made history at IMS before. Taking it back to 2017, Byron made his first trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. While battling for a championship he would earn, Byron became the youngest driver to win a major race at the historic 2.5-mile oval at 19 years, 7 months and 23 days.
WHAT’S IN A NUMBER?: Byron would love to kiss the bricks again this weekend, and if he does, he will add to the already lengthy legacy the No. 24 has at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Dating back to 1994, Jeff Gordon won the inaugural Brickyard 400 before going on to win the crown jewel event four more times – the most by a car number at IMS. On Sunday, the Cup Series will compete on the Indianapolis Road Course for the second time and Byron has the chance to extend the history of the No. 24 if he were to capture the checkered flag. A win would also bring the No. 24 closer to the total win mark set by a car number in the Cup Series – currently fifth with 97 wins behind the No. 3 with 100 wins and the No. 2 with 101 wins.
ROAD RESULTS: During his Cup Series career, Byron has been working to step up his road course racing skills. In the last seven road course races to hold qualifying, Byron has won the pole for three of them (Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL 2019, Road America and Indianapolis Road Course 2021). He also has five top-10 finishes in the last 13 road course races. In the three road course races this year, Byron finished 12th at Circuit of The Americas, ninth at Sonoma Raceway, and 16th at Road America.
FUGLE FILES: Along with the rest of the Cup Series field, crew chief Rudy Fugle made his first start at the Indianapolis Road Course in last year’s inaugural event. Fugle and the No. 24 team captured the pole position for the race and remained within the top-five for most of the event. However, in the closing laps, corner curbing came up, resulting in an on-track incident that collected Byron and left him with a 33rd-place finish. In total, Fugle has ten Cup Series starts on road courses, three starts in the Xfinity Series and seven in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In those seven Truck Series starts, the Livonia, New York, native has one win (Erik Jones, 2015), three top-five finishes, and five top-10s. One of those seven truck starts was also with Byron where the duo raced to a 10th-place finish at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2016.
CAN HE DO IT AGAIN?: This Saturday, Byron will climb behind the wheel of the No. 24 Super Late Model for Wilson Motorsports for the ARCA/CRA Super Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park for the Circle City 100. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is coming off his sixth straight win in a late model – a victory in his first-ever start at the Slinger Nationals. In addition to that win, Byron has two victories at New Smyrna Speedway, one at Hickory Motor Speedway, one at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and one at Berlin Raceway this year.
BACK HOME AGAIN IN INDIANA: Traveling to Indianapolis for this Sunday’s Cup Series race, one crew member of the No. 24 team calls Indianapolis Motor Speedway their home track. Joining the team for the 2022 season, engineer Ryan Kelly hails from Avon, Indiana, just over 10 miles away from the track. An engineering graduate of Purdue University of Indianapolis, Kelly interned at Andretti Autosport, collecting two Indy 500 wins, before transitioning to his role in NASCAR.
WELCOME, ACRONIS: On Tuesday, it was announced that Acronis would extend its partnership with Hendrick Motorsports through 2025. The extension features two primary races with Byron and the No. 24 team, including this Sunday at the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway in September. With its unique combination of automation and integration, Acronis offers complete cyber protection. Its solutions safeguard data, applications, systems and productivity against loss, theft and downtime – from cyberattacks and hardware failures to natural disasters and human error. Hendrick Motorsports protects its data, applications, systems and overall racing operations by utilizing Acronis for cyber protection, security, backup, anti-ransomware and disaster recovery. For a better look at Byron’s No. 24 Acronis Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, click here.