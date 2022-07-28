RFK Racing to Feature LeBron James Family Foundation on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford for NASCAR Race at Michigan

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing will highlight the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) and its work to uplift communities and create generational change with a special paint scheme featured on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford Mustang at the August 7th NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan International Speedway. The scheme will spotlight LJFF and its I PROMISE Program, which serves more than 1,600 students and their families with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming needed for success in academics and beyond.

“To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “It’s incredible that our partners at RFK Racing have created this opportunity for them to connect with racing in a meaningful way that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for our kids and families.”

The detailed design on the No. 17 car features the LeBron James Family Foundation’s green and gold colors along with its signature crown logo, I PROMISE phrase, and ‘est. Akron’ as a nod to its hometown. The Foundation’s guiding philosophy, “We Are Family” also appears on the rear of the car, signifying its unique approach to community building.

James is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a parent company of RFK Racing; which is co-owned by Fenway, Jack Roush and Brad Keselowski. This activation will engage I PROMISE students in the sport of racing while elevating the Foundation’s innovative work in providing a new approach to transforming communities through education.

“For the students of LeBron James Family Foundation to be represented on the NASCAR track is an important symbolic first step in connecting them with the sport,” said Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner. “We hope this special relationship with RFK Racing will provide these talented students with an understanding of all the opportunities available to them as they contemplate their bright future.”

Michigan stands as RFK’s most successful track all-time with 13 wins in the Cup Series alone, and 23 victories combined across NASCAR’s National Touring Series. RFK drivers have finished in the top-10 on 102 occasions at the 2-mile track, by far the highest number to date on the circuit.

