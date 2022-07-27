Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing its first-ever win in the NCS

Allmendinger's win came at the first-ever road-course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the NCS

Allmendinger has earned two top-10 finishes led two laps, and has an average finish of 18.5 in the 2022 NCS season “Being a part of Kaulig Racing’s first Cup Series win will always be so special to me. Heading back to Indy for the first time since then will be a surreal feeling. This is a place we have had circled on our calendar, and hopefully all the hard work will pay off. On the Xfinity side, we have had some great runs on road courses this year and had the opportunity to win two of those road courses. Knowing that, I think we will be even more eager to beat our runner-up finish from last year." - AJ Allmendinger on Indianapolis Motor Speedway