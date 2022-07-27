Wednesday, Jul 27

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Indy Advance

Ross Chastain has been impressive at just about every track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit in 2022, posting top-10 finishes in 14 of the last 19 races.

But he's been especially strong on road courses.

Chastain showed his road racing prowess at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on March 27 when he led 31 laps and won a three-car battle on the final lap for his first career Cup victory.

He followed COTA with another notable performance at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12 when he logged a seventh-place finish in a race won by Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez.

Both Trackhouse Chevrolets shined again on the road course at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on July 3 with Chastain finishing fourth and Suárez fifth. With the exception of Suárez's finish at COTA due to mechanical issues, both Trackhouse entries have finished in the top-seven at all road courses this season.

He'll get to demonstrate those road racing skills again this weekend when he drives in Sunday's 200-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With just five races remaining before the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, and sitting second in the playoff standings, Chastain wants to build momentum and earn as many bonus points as possible for his championship bid.

It's been a stellar season already for Chastain who owns two wins, amassed 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes and led 474 laps.

But he knows there's room to improve.

As part of that preparation for Sunday, Chastain will once again drive the No. 92 Chevrolet for DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series on Saturday. He started second and led 14 laps before finishing 17th at COTA in the No. 92 on March 26.

NBC will broadcast Saturday's Xfinity race at 3:30 p.m. and Sunday's Cup race at 2:30 p.m. ET.

 
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet

Are you looking forward to Indy?

"I am looking forward to the Indy road course. Several years ago I wasn't very good at road courses, but now I've learned so much about how to drive road courses that I look forward to them. I'll be running the Xfinity car on Saturday which will be good to get some reps in before the big race on Sunday. My teammate Daniel Suárez is really good at road courses so if all goes well, it should be a good weekend for Trackhouse."

How do you prepare for a race?

"I eat a lot of watermelon (laughs). I don't eat what I used to eat, and I don't always eat what I want to eat, but it's to prepare for Sunday.

"I sit in the car for three plus hours and I want to be as sharp on lap 200 as I am on lap 2. For long, humid races I might take a snack in the car. I plan my life around 38 Sundays a year."

Who was your favorite NASCAR driver growing up? 

 

"I was a (Jeff) Gordon fan growing up. The rainbow warrior car was winning all of the races. Its kind of wild because I remember the day I walked by him and he recognized me. It was really strange, I was in street clothes and he was like 'hey, Ross' and I froze, I didn't know what to say so I kept walking (laughs), and I'm sure he thought I was a jerk.”

Trackhouse Racing PR

