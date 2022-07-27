Verizon 200 NASCAR Cup Series Race to Feature Xfinity Series Driver Josh Williams

Xfinity Series regular Josh Williams continues his quest in the NASCAR Cup Series as he gets set to drive the No. 78 Alloy Employer Services Ford Mustang on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Sunday in the Verizon 200. Diehard NASCAR fans have come to appreciate Williams’ journey which began by racing go- karts near Port Charlotte, Florida where he grew in his abilities. He then transitioned to Fastrucks, Legends Cars and then the ARCA Series where he racked up more than 100 starts, including 2 wins with his family owned JWM.



A 2005 winner of the Bandolero Championship in Nashville, TN., Williams advanced to a full- time career in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and even started his own driver development team, Josh Williams Motorsports.



This weekend will mark a double header event starting with the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on Saturday. Then Williams will make his second career NASCAR Cup Series start in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.



Making this doubleheader weekend possible for Williams is Columbus, Ohio based Alloy Employer Services along with participation from CareFactor, longtime TPA partner for Alloy’s Health Care program and Flash Scientific Technology, whose AI driven lightning detection system is making an impact for businesses and venues across the country and has recently become available for racing teams looking for an edge through weather prediction. “We are incredibly excited to see Josh in back-to-back races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway”, commented Alloy CMO, Chris Estey. “After watching Josh’s solid performance in the Next Gen car on Bristol dirt this will be a great opportunity for him to compete on the Indy IMS Road Course where Alloy began our partnership with him two years ago.”



On Sunday, Williams will drive for Live Fast Motorsports (LFM), a single car team based in Mooresville, N.C. co-owned by fellow NASCAR driver B.J. McLeod. All season long, Williams drives a Chevy Camaro for a NASCAR Xfinity Series team owned by McLeod Motorsports. “I’ve been working closely with Josh since the start of this season and it’s been a pleasure watching him grow as a driver,” said BJMM’s co-owner and LFM’s co-owner and driver, B.J. McLeod. "Josh conquered his first Cup Series start earlier this season in Bristol and drove incredibly well in finishing 25th in his first time behind the wheel of the new NASCAR Next Gen car.”



Williams expressed deep appreciation to McLeod as well as his primary sponsor Alloy Employer Services for the weekend’s double header.



“To have Alloy Employer Services on both Saturday and Sunday where they made their NASCAR debut with me back in 2020 is humbling and I am thrilled that we are all together in NASCAR’s premier series this weekend. If you are new to this sport, you have no idea how hard it is to attract loyal partners like this. My team and I are focused on getting the absolute most out of our cars this weekend and I am thankful to BJ, Jessica, Matt and everyone at LiveFast for another opportunity to drive at the Cup level. “



Tune-in to watch the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2:30 PM ET on USA Network to cheer on Josh Williams in the Cup Series No. 78.



LFM PR