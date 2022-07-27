No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. started sixth and finished 15th in last season’s inaugural Indianapolis Road Course race. It was a hectic day for the Mayetta, New Jersey native as he had to make an unscheduled pit stop early and he was later involved in two late-race accidents. In 16 career starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval layout, Truex posted one top-five finish and three top-10s. POCONO RECAP: Truex finished seventh in last weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway. After starting inside the top 10, he hovered just outside the top 10 for most of the race before gaining several positions on a late-race restart to claim his second consecutive top-10 result.

Auto-Owners Insurance will be featured as the primary sponsor of Truex’s No. 19 Camry TRD for Sunday’s race in Indianapolis. The Lansing, Michigan-based company offers multiple lines of insurance, including life, home, auto and business to customers in 26 states. 2022 marks Auto-Owners’ fourth year with Joe Gibbs Racing as they will once again be featured for eight races on the No. 19 Camry TRD. To learn more about Auto-Owners, visit www.auto-owners.com. FOUNDATION PAINT SCHEME: The Auto-Owners Insurance Camry will feature a new look this weekend at Indianapolis to recognize the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and SherryStrong. For more information on the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, visit www.martintruexjrfoundation.org.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers were all collected in accidents in last season’s debut race on the Indianapolis Road Course. Truex’s 15th-place finish led the team followed by Kyle Busch in 20th, Denny Hamlin in 23rd, and Christopher Bell in 36th. Before moving to the road course, JGR had earned five victories on the traditional 2.5-mile oval layout. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart each drove JGR entries to victory lane at the Brickyard. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course begins Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, IMS Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD

What are your thoughts on going to the Indianapolis Road Course this weekend?

“Indianapolis is a challenging and very unique racetrack. Hopefully we can go there and be better than we were at Road America. I feel like we’ve gotten a little bit better at each road course so far this year. We definitely feel like we’re gaining on it, and we need to make another couple steps in the right direction to have a shot this weekend.”

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Stats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 1 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 15.0

Truex 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 21 0 3 9 1 455 13.7 13.3

Truex NASCAR Cup Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 606 31 132 257 20 11,176 13.8 15.2

JGR PR