Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Indianapolis Race Advance

What do you think of your team's recent success?
"I am proud of my team and everyone at Trackhouse Racing. We have been running very well of late. But we can be better. I thought we had a winning car at the start of Sunday's race, but we were just a little bit off. Third place is a good finish, but we aren't going to be happy until we are in first place."
Are you confident on the road courses?
"Yes, we are very confident. We know we have a good road course package. We have been in contention for the win at every road course this season."