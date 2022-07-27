Goodyear Fast Facts -- IMS / IRP

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 22 – 82 laps / 200 miles

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.439-mile road course) – Indianapolis, Ind.

Fast Facts for July 30-31, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 6 sets for the race

(5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-Front/Right-Rear: D5112; Right-Front/Left-Rear: D-5113

Tire Circumference: 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Storyline – Directional mounting means one tire, but two tire codes at Indy: For the road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, NASCAR Cup teams will run the same tire set-up they ran at Road America over the recent Fourth of July weekend. And while, in reality, Cup teams will be running the same tire on all four corners of the car, there will be two Goodyear tire codes – one on left-front and right-rear tire positions and one on the right-front and left-rear. This allows Goodyear to build each distinct code and decorate the outboard sidewall while having the tread run directionally to handle the different stresses asked of it. Since it is the same tire all the way around the car – and therefore all tires will be the same size -- the two different codes will help teams know on which corner to mount a tire – left-front/right-rear or left-front/right-rear.

“Running the same tire with two different codes allows us to mount tires directionally on all four corners of the car,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Doing this – with one code on the left-front and right-rear and the other on the right-front and left-rear -- helps protect the beveled splice of the tread component. This allows the tread splice to be ‘closed’ on both front tires under the force of braking and on both rear tires under the force of acceleration.”

Notes – Cup teams on Road America tire set-up at IMS: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis this week . . . unlike last year, when NASCAR Cup teams ran the same tire code on all four corners of the car on the Indy road course, they will run two different codes (see “Storyline” above) . . . these are the same two tire codes Cup teams ran at Road America earlier this month . . . these teams also ran the D-5112 right-side tire code on all four tire positions at COTA in March . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

Wet Weather Tires – New size and new tread pattern for Cup in ‘22: Goodyear will bring its completely redesigned wet weather radial tire to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup cars . . . Cup teams will be allowed 1 set of wets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and up to 6 sets for the race (5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) . . . in addition to moving from a 15-inch to an 18-inch bead diameter tire, this wet weather tire has a new tread pattern, based on Goodyear’s Eagle Supercar 3 consumer tire . . . this tire was tested at Goodyear’s facility in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 . . . NASCAR Cup teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition at COTA in May 2021 (15-inch version) . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 20 – 62 laps / 151.22 miles

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2.439-mile road course) – Indianapolis, Ind.

Fast Facts for July 29-30, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event

Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Notes – Xfinity teams on COTA/Portland/Road America tire on Indy road course: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Indianapolis this week . . . Xfinity will run the same tire on all four positions at Indianapolis . . . this tire debuted at COTA earlier in March and was run again at Portland in June and Road America in July . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Indianapolis.

Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radials to the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for use by Xfinity Series teams, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . teams will have 5 sets of wets available for the event, with a maximum of 4 sets for the race . . . Xfinity teams last ran in wet conditions at Portland in June . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series -- Race No. 17 -- 200 laps / 137.2 miles

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (0.686-mile oval) – Clermont, Ind.

Fast Facts for July 29, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 27 psi

Notes – Trucks on Gateway tire set-up at Indianapolis Raceway Park: This is the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park since 2011 . . . this is the same tire set-up Truck Series teams ran at Gateway in June . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at IRP . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

