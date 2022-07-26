Kyle Busch Smooth as Peanut Butter

What does it mean to the prestige of NASCAR Cup Series racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway now that it’s contested on the road course instead of the 2.5-mile oval? “It’s definitely not what the oval is, certainly not the Indy 500 or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that was always known for being the 2.5-mile oval, and all the history that came along with that from the 500 to the Brickyard 400 over the years, as well. It’s another racetrack where it’s a different racetrack at the same venue. We had a good run going there last year and obviously the rumble strips coming up really hurt our finish. No matter what course it is, you go out there and race it the best you can and hope for a good run. We’ll go out there with our M&M’S Peanut Butter Camry and try to learn a bit more in practice and hopefully be in a position at the end for a good finish.” What do you think are the challenges with the NextGen car on the road courses? “This car is faster on the road courses because it has more grip. It is a more central-built racecar, meaning that it’s not just built to go left. I think the race should be competitive. All of the cars are the same, right? So, it should be more competitive. It’s just a matter of who runs over who – if we look like the local go-kart track or we look like professionals. We will see how things go in that regard this weekend.” How has your view on road-course racing changed with the addition of more of those races in recent years? “I’ve always enjoyed the road racing. Back years ago, when we had two on the schedule – Sonoma and Watkins Glen – it was kind of fun because it was like an off week. You would go and enjoy the experience and try to learn and get better at it each time that you would do it, but now that there are six of them on the schedule, it’s definitely more loaded toward needing to be good at it – not wanting to but needing to with the amount of road-course races we have. I feel like I’m a decent road racer and would love to have a chance to showcase that this weekend. Obviously, we’ve been missing something on these road courses as far as the NextGen car, so hoping we can gain some ground this weekend and improve from our last couple of road-course races.” TSC PR