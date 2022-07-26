Brad Keselowski | Indy RC Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend format is on tap this weekend with practice split into two groups Saturday morning, immediately followed by group qualifying.

Keselowski at Indianapolis

Keselowski finished 24 th a year ago at the debut of the Indy road course. He led two laps after starting 31 st .

a year ago at the debut of the Indy road course. He led two laps after starting 31 . Overall on road courses in his NCS career, he has 11 top-10s and an average finish of 15.7.

On road courses to date this season, Keselowski has finishes of 14 th (COTA), 10 th (Sonoma) and 33 rd (Road America).

(COTA), 10 (Sonoma) and 33 (Road America). In 16 starts on road courses in the Xfinity Series, Keselowski won one race (2013 Watkins Glen) with 13 top-10s overall and an 8.8 average finish.

Matt McCall at Indianapolis

McCall finished sixth a year ago on the road course at Indy with Kurt Busch after starting 20 th .

. Overall on road courses, McCall has 11 top-10s in 23 starts in the Cup Series.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Indy:

“We’ve got another great challenge on our hands this weekend with a configuration that is still very new to all of us. Despite our finish there last year, the road course program at RFK has seen significant improvements, which we’re very excited about, and are looking forward to unloading with a good weekend in the Castrol Ford.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski was officially credited with a 14th-place finish last Sunday after crossing the line 16th at Pocono.

On the Car

Keselowski and the No. 6 team will run the iconic Castrol colors this weekend in Indy, the first appearance of the season with the standard, green, red and white scheme. Castrol appeared on Keselowski’s machine earlier this season at Talladega in the all-white, Sustainability Ford, and Chris Buescher ran the grey GTX scheme later in Kansas.

RFK PR