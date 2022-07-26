Ruedebusch Returns for Road Course at Indianapolis

Ruedebusch Development and Construction returns to the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend as NASCAR Cup Series rookie Todd Gilliland competes in his first race on the Indianapolis (Ind.) Motor Speedway road course.



“I have been really looking forward to racing at Indy this year,” said Gilliland. “I am looking forward to the technical challenges of it. Watching it last year there were a lot of difficult corners that caught some drivers out. Hopefully, we can learn a lot from that and have a strong run.”



Gilliland will sport the No. 38 blue and white Ruedebusch Development and Construction scheme this weekend at yet another road course. The company, who made their season debut with Gilliland at Road America, will also be on the car in Las Vegas in the fall.



“The Ruedebusch Development and Construction colors look great,” continued Gilliland. “The Ruedebusch family has been so amazing this year. We want a good run for them at Indy."



“I think we have learned from COTA and Road America. This new car races good on road courses and that was the hope of NASCAR. It has worked and that is why we can race a street course in Chicago now, too. The new car has opened doors for us and that is cool. I want to race different tracks and have different experiences. If we can take the new car to ovals, dirt tracks, road, and street courses, that is a diverse schedule and keeps the drivers and fans interested in what we are doing.”



Gilliland and the Ruedebusch Development and Construction Ford Mustang will race the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.



FRM PR