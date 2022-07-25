Monday, Jul 25

Statement From Joe Gibbs Racing Regarding Post-race Infractions at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jul 25 8
Statement From Joe Gibbs Racing Regarding Post-race Infractions at Pocono Raceway

“In our review of the post-race infractions on the 11 and 18 cars at Pocono it was discovered that a single piece of clear tape was positioned over each of the lower corners of the front fascia ahead of the left-front and right-front wheel openings on both those cars. The added pieces were 2 inches wide and 5 ½ inches long with a thickness of 0.012 inches and installed under the wrap. This change in our build process was not properly vetted within our organization and we recognize it is against NASCAR’s rules. We apologize to everyone for this mistake, and we have made changes to our processes to ensure that it does not happen again.”

 

– Wally Brown, Director of Competition for Joe Gibbs Racing

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Christopher Bell and CRAFTSMAN® Drive Awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals with No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD Paint Scheme Honoring Junior Pit Crew
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.