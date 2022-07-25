Monday, Jul 25

Petty GMS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jul 25 16
Petty GMS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagram

START: 27th

FINISH: 22nd

POINTS: 30th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: "Proud of the effort that our Big Dog Energy team put in this weekend. From start to finish, we kept working and making our car better even despite some challenges along the way. When we started the race, our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was pretty loose. I knew the balance needed to be free overall, but I needed some overall grip to go along with it. Joey (Cohen) and the guys made some solid adjustments throughout to make it better. Towards the end of Stage 2, I hit a bump in turn two and the car took off. The very bottom was harsher than I expected. It didn’t really hurt the car, but we had to make up track position again. The result and what we learned are things that we can build off and apply to the coming weeks."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 34th

FINISH: 9th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "Your finish doesn’t really tell the whole story. You guys used strategy to get to the front and then had the speed to lead. Where did it get away from you?  

“The mid part of the race we were really good and I was really happy with it. Just got tight at the end of the race. It cooled down a lot and we probably didn’t stay ahead of that enough. The FOCUSfactor Chevy was good. Frustrated. We had the speed, kind of all weekend, and then hacked up qualifying a little bit, had to start at the back and found our way back to the front and then just got behind. A good weekend in the fact we did have good speed. It’s been a minute since we’ve had that kind of speed and I was happy with that. It’s frustrating that we came home ninth. You want to come home better than that with a car like that. Just got behind. It was a big day. Dave (Elenz) was enjoying his time off today and Danny (Efland) was enjoying his time on the box today so we had a lot of different stuff going on. I don’t think that was any benefit to our situation, but a good day. We’ve got to keep pushing, got to keep going. We’ve got to win at the point so hopefully we can find ourselves in that spot.”   

You mentioned this was an opportunity for you to win. Looking ahead, where do you think it might be possible to get a win? 

“I think Michigan is going to be a good one for us. I think similar things that work here will work there car wise. I look at Daytona, obviously, is going to be a shot for us again. Those are probably the two I’ve really got circled coming up. The short track stuff has been a bit of a struggle, road courses as well so those aren’t going to be our friend. So, Michigan and Daytona for sure. I hope we have a shot. Would love to get one in Michigan, that would be pretty cool.”  

Petty GMS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Post-Race Report | Pocono Raceway GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Indianapolis Advance »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.