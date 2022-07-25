Post-Race Report | Pocono Raceway

“The Action Industries Chevy was was pretty good today. This is a racetrack we were really bad at last year honestly. We know where we're at right now as an organization – we're not where some of those other guys are right now, but we're getting closer. It’s tough when you don't quite have the speed and you have to almost drive harder to try to maximize it. I was proud of everybody on the team. We had good pitstops and executed well overall." - AJ Allmendinger