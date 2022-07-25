Post-Race Report | Pocono Raceway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 30th
Stage 1 Finish: 18th
Stage 2 Finish: 25th
Finish: 21st
|
"We had a pretty decent day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. I made an error during qualifying, but we knew we had good speed for the race. We fought power steering and a tight-handling car, but we made some good adjustments and had good pit strategy. We are looking forward to my home track next week, where I had one of my best Cup races to date."
- Justin Haley
|
Noah Gragson, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1
Start: 22nd
Stage 1 Finish: 16th
Stage 2 Finish: 26th
Finish: 24th
"Overall, we had a solid weekend at Pocono, starting with a really good qualifying effort in our No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1. We fought tight for the majority of the day, but we made some positive changes during our pit stops. We are continuing to move in the right direction and learn more together as a team."
- Noah Gragson
|
Explore The Pocono Mountains 225
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 4th
Stage 1 Finish: 3rd
Stage 2 Finish: 7th
Finish: 4th
|
“The Action Industries Chevy was was pretty good today. This is a racetrack we were really bad at last year honestly. We know where we're at right now as an organization – we're not where some of those other guys are right now, but we're getting closer. It’s tough when you don't quite have the speed and you have to almost drive harder to try to maximize it. I was proud of everybody on the team. We had good pitstops and executed well overall."
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 13th
Stage 1 Finish: 9th
Stage 2 Finish: 9th
Finish: 9th
"It was a low key, under-the-radar kind of day at Pocono in our AG1 Chevy. We just drove forward on the restarts and got to about 8th or 9th, which is where we knew we would be for the majority of the day. It’s not an ideal finish, but we have to keep pushing each other as a team."
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet
Start: 21st
Stage 1 Finish: 14th
Stage 2 Finish: 8th
Finish: 11th
|
"Overall it was a solid day for us. I thought we could get a little bit better finish than we did, but our No. 10 Carnomaly Chevy got tight there at the end. It’s kind of a bummer to lose a top-10 finish, but at the end of the day, it was a good finish. That’s something we needed.”
- Landon Cassill
Kaulig Racing PR