NCS: Chase Elliott declared winner at Pocono after Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified

Chase Elliott won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway after the first two finishers, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch each failed post-race inspection.



Joe Gibbs Racing sent out a statement Sunday night reacting to the inspection outcome.



“We were shocked to learn of the infraction that caused our two cars to fail NASCAR’s post-race technical inspection,” Team owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement released following the outcome of inspection. “We plan to review every part of the process that led to this situation.”



Joe Gibbs Racing has the option to appeal the penalty if they chose to do so. The team has until Monday at 12 p.m. Eastern to file for an appeal.



Since NASCAR instituted the disqualification policy in 2019, this marks the first time the winner of the race has been disqualified.



NASCAR found an issue with the front fascia of both Joe Gibbs Racing cars, stating that their was material there that should not have been there.



Hamlin, who originally finished first would finish 35th following his disqualification and Kyle Busch who originally finished second finished 36th.



Rounding out the top five were Tyler Reddick in second, Daniel Suarez in third, Christopher Bell in fourth and Kyle Larson in fifth.



Rounding out the top ten were Michael McDowell in sixth, Martin Truex Jr. in seventh, Bubba Wallace in eighth, Erik Jones in ninth and Austin Dillion in tenth.



Ty Gibbs, who filled in for Kurt Busch finished 16th in his Cup Series debut.



The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course next Sunday, July 31st at 3 p.m. Eastern on NBC.





Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Busch

Race Winner: Chase Elliott