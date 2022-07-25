RCR NCS Post Race Report: Pocono

|
“We had a fast BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 today at Pocono Raceway, and it was good to run some laps in the top five. Track position was just so important today, and we chose the wrong line a few times and it sort of stalled us. Justin Alexander and the guys did a good job with strategy all day. We were just too tight to do anything at the end. The harder I drove, the tighter our Chevy got. This team doesn’t give up and we have a few races left to try and get a win before the NASCAR Playoffs begin.”
-Austin Dillon