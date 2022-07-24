Ford Performance NASCAR: McDowell's Top-10 Leads Ford at Pocono (Full Package)

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

8th - Michael McDowell

15th - Aric Almirola

16th - Brad Keselowski

17th - Chase Briscoe

19th - Cole Custer

22nd - Joey Logano

25th - Harrison Burton

27th - Todd Gilliland

28th - Cody Ware

29th - Kevin Harvick

30th - JJ Yeley

31st - Chris Buescher

32nd - BJ McLeod

33rd - Austin Cindric

35th - Ryan Blaney

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Mustang (Finished 8th)

“It was a good day. I had a couple good restarts that got us track position, then I had one really bad one where we got hit in the left rear and about spun out and went back to last. That hurt us really bad. My guys called a good race and we tried some different strategies to try to get track position. We stayed out on old tires but I felt like if I got a good restart and got into the top 10 I could hold on. We restarted 16th with no tires and drove up to eighth so I am really proud of that finish. It is still not the day you want. You don't want to be eighth, you want to win the race, but we are doing a great job and I feel like we are getting close.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Duracell Ford Mustang - Accident Quote (Lap 135)

“I just got loose. It was one of those things. You get loose off three and think you can save it but you can’t. I just couldn’t save it. Gosh, I hate it for everyone on the 12 group. We finally got the car decent and we were running top five there and had a flat tire and had to come in and then I just tried too hard and it stepped away from me. I hate it for Menards and Ford and everybody. That was my mistake. We will go at it again next week.”

THAT LOOKED LIKE A BIG HIT: “Yeah, it wasn’t terrible but I have had softer before. It is just one of those things. It just stepped away from me. That corner is pretty tricky. I probably should have spun out about five other times today off the corner. It finally got me. I hate we tore the car up. Long day, that is for sure.”

Ford Performance PR