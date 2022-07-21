Lawless Alan - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Advance

Alan on Saturday’s race at Pocono: “I’m looking forward to going back to Pocono this weekend with Niece Motorsports and our No. 45 AUTOChargit team. Having familiarity with a track as unique as Pocono is a big advantage and gives us a lot of confidence heading into the weekend as we look to end the regular season on a high note and carry some momentum into the final stretch of the season.”

Alan at Pocono Raceway: Alan makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Pocono Raceway Saturday. He ran to a 20th-place finish in the June 2021 event after starting 29th.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Pocono.

Last Time Out – O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio (Start: 27th / Finish: 24th): “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado had solid speed all afternoon. Once we were able to get back on the lead lap, we had our sights set on the top-15 but unfortunately got collected in an incident on the final restart that dashed our chances.”

