2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Pocono Advance

Entering the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, consistency topped the list of goals for the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team and its driver Ross Chastain.

It's been mission accomplished so far for the Trackhouse Racing organization.

After 20 races, in just his second full season of racing in the Cup Series, the 29 year-old Alva, Florida native owns 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

Finishing in the top-five in half the races probably surpassed even the most optimistic of expectations. But, it's not a matter of luck either. Chastain is ranked third in average running position through 20 events.