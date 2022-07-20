FedEx Racing Express Facts – Pocono Raceway

Sunday Race Info

Race: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400

Date/Time: Sunday, July 24 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 160 laps / 400 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

New Hampshire Recap: The FedEx Racing team overcame an up-and-down afternoon to finish sixth in last Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. After starting 14th, he climbed into the top 10 during stage one before losing multiple positions on pit road on two occasions. He took advantage of four fresh tires to drive from 16th to sixth on the final green-flag run of the race.

Pocono Notes: Hamlin is the standard bearer when it comes to Pocono Raceway. He leads all active drivers in wins (six), laps led (797), and average starting position (7.8) at the 2.5-mile tri-oval. He also ranks second in top-five finishes (14), top-10s (21) and pole awards (three). Since being paired with crew chief Chris Gabehart in 2019, Hamlin has picked up two wins and four top-five finishes in six Pocono races. He has led in each of those six races and seven consecutive Pocono starts overall dating back to July 2018.

No Ordinary Rookie: Hamlin’s first two trips to Pocono Raceway were nothing short of brilliant. The Chesterfield, Virginia native captured the pole for both races and led 234 of 400 total laps on the way to claiming his first two NASCAR Cup Series victories.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Pocono

Races: 32

Wins: 6

Poles: 3

Top-5: 14

Top-10: 21

Laps Led: 797

Avg. Start: 7.8

Avg. Finish: 11.1

Hamlin Conversation – Pocono

What makes you so good at Pocono Raceway?

“I think the track just fits my driving style and it’s a place I picked up on right from the first time there in my rookie season. It’s a great racetrack, very challenging and it’s tough to get your car balanced for all three turns. Obviously, I have been very fortunate to work with some great teams and crew chiefs throughout my career as well. That gives me a lot of confidence every time I go to Pocono. This week especially, it’s unlike anywhere we have been so far this season, but I feel like our team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota have been working very hard and making gains throughout the year. I’m looking forward to getting on track Saturday and seeing where we stack up because I feel like it’s a place that we can take advantage of and hopefully pick up some more playoff points.”

FedEx Office Along for the Ride at Pocono Raceway : For this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, the No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry TRD will carry D080 on the b-post in recognition of the District 80 Boston North/New England team leading the way in print revenue early in Fiscal Year 2023.

JGR PR