No. 19 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

NEW HAMPSHIRE RECAP: Truex claimed his first pole since 2018, led a race-high 172 laps and won both stages of last weekend's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He ended the day with a fourth-place finish – his third top-five of the season.

DEWALT: The No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD will feature the DEWALT colors for Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway. As a part of Stanley Black & Decker, DEWALT continues to design and optimize professional workhorse solutions – tools, accessories, and service – to ensure absolute confidence for the toughest jobsite conditions. To learn more about DEWALT, visit https://www.dewalt.com.

JGR AT POCONO: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 16 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Pocono Raceway, including Kyle Busch's win last June. In 154 combined starts at the Tricky Triangle, the organization has racked up 43 top-five finishes, 80 top-10s, 11 pole awards and 1,815 laps led.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race at Pocono Raceway begins Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Pocono for the first time with this car?

“I am optimistic about this weekend. I feel like James (Small, crew chief) and everyone back at JGR has been working very hard and making gains. From where we were a few months ago, it’s impressive to see all the work that has gone in. I feel like Pocono is a place we can have success based on how we’ve been running. Regardless of the car, it’s going to come down to getting the balance as close as possible in all three corners and then maintaining track position throughout the race.”

