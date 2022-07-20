Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Pocono Race Advance

With just six races remaining until the playoffs begin at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 4 the crew chief Travis Mack-led team eyes even greater consistency and gaining momentum in the coming weeks.

Two of the next six races are road courses which should favor Suárez whose first career victory came on June 12 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway - the Cup Series most recent road course race.

This Sunday the Cup Series travels to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway where the 2.5-mile, triangular-shaped track will pose a challenge for teams setting up their cars in three distinct corners.

The track hosted its first NASCAR Cup race in August 1974 and has long served northeastern NASCAR fans.

Each turn is modeled after turns at three different tracks. Turn one, with 14 degrees of banking, was modeled after the old Trenton (N.J.) Speedway. Turn two, also known as “The Tunnel Turn,” is like Indianapolis Motor Speedway with its nine degrees of banking. Turn three, with six degrees of banking, is similar to The Milwaukee (Wis.) Mile. At 2.5 miles in length, fuel mileage often plays a role in determining the race winner at Pocono. All of that is part of racetrack’s appeal.

The No. 99 will carry the livery of CommScope this weekend in Pennsylvania.

The USA Network will televise Sunday's race in Pocono at 3 p.m. EDT.