Chris Buescher | Pocono Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The traditional weekend format returns this weekend at Pocono, with group practice set for Saturday afternoon, immediately followed by qualifying.

Buescher at Pocono Raceway

Pocono marks the site of Buescher’s lone Cup win, which came in 2016 while driving at Front Row Motorsports. After weather played a factor with 133 laps completed, NASCAR red-flagged and ultimately called the race early, giving Buescher his first-career victory in NASCAR’s top series.

Overall at Pocono, Buescher has two top-10s in 12 starts with an average result of 20.2. Last season he finished 20 th and 19 th in the doubleheader, ultimately giving him the pole position in the second race of a doubleheader where NASCAR inverted the top-20 cars.

Buescher also made four ARCA starts at Pocono in 2011-12, recording one runner-up finish followed by a third-place run and two fifth-place finishes.

Travis Peterson at Pocono Raceway

Peterson will be on the box for his third race as crew chief for Buescher.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing in Pocono:

“Pocono is obviously a special place to me. It’s called The Tricky Triangle for a reason, and it will be interesting to see how the new car reacts to it in a race format. It’s obviously a very fast race track, so it’s on us to work through everything Saturday in the Wyndham Rewards Ford, then put together an impressive run Sunday afternoon.”

Last Time Out

After running inside the top five and top-10 for much of stage two, Buescher finished 17th Sunday at Loudon.

On the Car

Wyndham Rewards – who initially joined the RFK family of partners in 2018 – will be aboard the No. 17 with Chris Buescher this weekend for its second race with the No. 17 this season, and third overall. The brand has served as a primary partner for the No. 6 team the last five years, and this year serves as a primary on both RFK entries at select races.

RFK PR