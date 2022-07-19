Live Fast Motorsports and Surface Sunscreen Partner at Pocono

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today that Surface Sunscreen will sponsor NASCAR’s Cup Series’ No. 78 at Pocono Raceway.

This is a continuation of their 2021 partnership and ongoing 2022 partnership. Surface Sunscreen previously partnered with Live Fast Motorsports in April this season at Richmond Raceway. Live Fast Motorsports is excited to promote safe-skin outdoor activities- like a weekend at the racetrack with Surface Sunscreen.

Surface Sunscreen has worked hard to redefine sunscreen. The brand fuses essential sun protection and ultimate comfort into a line of sun care products using the highest quality ingredients to better protect you, our waterways, and the ones you love from the everyday elements of the sun.

“Surface Sunscreen is grateful for the opportunity to continue our relationship with Matt Tifft and Live Fast Motorsports,” said Guy Trotter of Surface Sunscreen. “The Surface team has worked with Matt for over 5 years. Matt and his team exhibit great creativity and similar core values to Surface Sunscreen. It’s always a pleasure to work with such a reputable, authentic, and fun brand. I’m excited to see where this year’s partnership leads.”

Live Fast Motorsports stands with Surface Sunscreen as both brands understand the importance of protecting your skin in the sun. “Weekends at the track consist of countless hours in the sun,” said driver and co-owner of Live Fast Motorsport’s No. 78, B.J. McLeod. “I always keep Surface Sunscreen tucked away in the Live Fast hauler for frequent application. The last thing I want is to get burnt before race day.”

Live Fast Motorsports and Surface Sunscreen are eager for this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway and to promote skin-safety in the summer heat. For more information about Surface Sunscreen, please visit www.surfacesunscreen.com . Tune-in to watch the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sun. July 24, 2022, at 3 PM EST on USA Network.

LFM PR