HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Pocono Advance

You’ve had some strong outings at Pocono on your way to the Cup Series and are now looking for one of those breakthrough runs this weekend. How would you describe trying to master the racetrack? “It’s tough. It’s tricky. It’s called the ‘Tricky Triangle’ for obvious reasons. The straightaways are so long, it gives you a lot of time to think about how you’re going to mess up the next corner (laughs). It’s a tough place to get around because all the corners are different. I think everybody loves it because it’s a challenge. With three different, really difficult corners, it’s one of those styles of tracks you haven’t seen a bunch before. It’s a triangle and you don’t ever race at other tracks shaped like that. There’s nothing like it.” With 20 races in the NextGen car behind you, what are your thoughts about the racing so far this season? “I think it’s definitely a closer field of cars. I think you can see that you have guys who start off the race not as good as they want to be and then they get it better just because there’s only so far off you can be, I guess. There still are good cars and bad cars, but it’s in a tighter box, so I think it’s made it a little bit more competitive. You see teams that haven’t run up front in the past. I mean, they’re right up there winning, and competing for wins, so it’s made it good, I think. Like I’ve been saying all year, the cars are on edge on the bigger tracks, especially just because you don’t always have the downforce that you would want when you go to places like that, but it makes the drivers work that much harder and makes for some exciting racing.” You’re well into the dog days of summer. How do drivers deal with the mental and physical aspects of keeping yourselves fresh week in and week out? “It’s an extremely long season. We have one of the longest seasons in sports. We race a lot of races and the biggest thing is you just have to keep yourself feeling good and you have to keep yourself in a positive mindset. I think if you’re dragging it out every single week and you’re taking the last week a few days into your next week, it starts dragging on and you start not feeling great and you start getting down on yourself. You have to just put the last week in the past, usually, and move on to the next week and keep yourself feeling good.” TSC PR