Goodyear Fast Facts -- Pocono

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 21 – 160 laps / 400 miles

Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle) – Long Pond, Pa.

Fast Facts for June 23-24, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup – 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race

(6 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5170; Right-side -- D-5190

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,254 mm (88.74 in.); Right-side -- 2,279 mm (89.72 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 40 psi; Right Rear -- 38 psi

Storyline – New right-side tire construction comes out of testing for Pocono race: NASCAR Cup teams will have two new Goodyear tire codes at Pocono Raceway this weekend, most notably with a construction change to the right-side tire compared to what teams have been running up to this point with this Next Gen car. Goodyear continuously works on tire improvements throughout the year, both on track and in the lab. After some early lab work, Goodyear tested this right-side on track at both Pocono Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. In those sessions, drivers felt an increase in tire performance, with the tire giving an increased level of grip and added stability.

“This new right-side construction showed promise in early season lab testing as we continued to understand the needs of the Next Gen car,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “We see this gain in performance as significant, as it was a positive on mile-and-a-half tracks, as well as the unique configuration of Pocono, with its three distinct corners.”

Notes – Cup teams on popular right-side at Pocono: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Pocono this week . . . this is the first time Cup teams have run either of these two tire codes . . . Goodyear held a tire test at Pocono on May 10-11 . . . teams (drivers) participating in that test were Joe Gibbs Racing (Christopher Bell), Stewart-Haas Racing (Aric Almirola) and Trackhouse Racing (Daniel Suarez) . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 19 – 90 laps / 225 miles

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 16 – 60 laps / 150 miles

Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle) – Long Pond, Pa.

Fast Facts for June 22-23, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 5 sets for the event;

Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6106; Right-side -- D-6108

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear -- 18 psi;

Right Front -- 41 psi; Right Rear -- 37 psi

Notes – Xfinity, Trucks on multi-zone tread right-side tire at Pocono: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Pocono this weekend . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Xfinity teams ran at Fontana in February . . . this left-side tire code was also run by teams at Darlington (both series) and Dover (Xfinity only) earlier this season . . . this Xfinity/Truck right-side is a multi-zone tread tire, featuring two distinct tread compounds on the same tire -- one for heat and wear resistance on the inboard two inches of the tread (Endurance Zone) and one for grip on the outboard 10 inches (Traction Zone) . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

