Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: "Tough ending to the week that's for sure. I haven't been able to see the replay yet to give an accurate description of what happened there with the 31 car, but no matter what, you never want to be out of the race on lap six. This 42 team and I aren't going to give up on each other. We still have almost half the season left and we are going to give it everything we've got. Time to shift our attention to Pocono."