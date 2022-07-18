RCR NCS Post Race Report: New Hampshire

“We fought hard all day and never gave up, but I can’t say that it wasn’t challenging. We started really far back in the field in our Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet, and it can be hard to start that far back because you’re prone to end up in messes. It was a wild day. We had a little brush up with another car on track and it knocked the tow out of our Chevy, then we got spun on pit road and the guys had to do a backwards pit stop. Still, Justin Alexander and the team never gave up with working on adjustments to make the car better and with about 50 laps to go our Chevy really came to life. It was so fast, but then we had to pit under green with less than 30 laps to go for a flat tire. We’ll take this finish and head to Pocono to try and win and clinch a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs.” -Austin Dillon