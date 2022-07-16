CHEVROLET NCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Three Camaro ZL1's to Start in Top-10

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

2nd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

6th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

8th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

13th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1

18th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

19th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 SLAM! CAMARO ZL1

20th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1

21st COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 BUILT.COM CAMARO ZL1

22nd ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

24th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / MINUTE RICE CAMARO ZL1

25th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

27th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

30th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1

34th JOSH BILICKI, NO. 77 ZEIGLER AUTO / DITEC MARINE CAMARO ZL1

35th TY DILLON, NO. 42 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2nd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

3rd Kurt Busch (Toyota)

4th Bubba Wallace (Toyota)

5th Christopher Bell (Toyota)

· In Group A Round One qualifying, Chevrolet went 1-2 on the leaderboard with Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron, both transferring their Camaro ZL1’s onto the final round of qualifying.

· Kyle Larson was third fastest in Group B Round One qualifying to lead Chevrolet, advancing his No. 5 HendrickMotorsports.com Camaro ZL1 to the final round of qualifying to race for the pole position.

· Chase Elliott was second fastest in the final round of qualifying, giving the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 a front row starting spot for tomorrow’s race at New Hampshire. This marks Elliott’s 11th top-10 start of 2022.

· USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 2nd

CHASE, WE TALKED EARLIER AND YOU WEREN’T REAL SURE OR CONFIDENT IN WHAT TO EXPECT IN QUALIFYING. YOU HAVE TO BE HAPPY WITH SECOND.

“I was shocked.. I was shocked that we were second. And shocked that it held on that long. Those guys ran 70’s in that first round and I barely ran a flat, so I thought for sure they’d go closer to what they ran that first round.

Really proud of our NAPA team today. It’s not been super pretty, but I feel like we’ve learned a couple of things. At this point, we just have to make sure we make some good decisions overnight. Not saying we have to completely rebuild it, but I do think we need to be a little better and I need to work on some things on my end to help create some longevity in our car, too.

Proud of the effort. Nice to be on the front row and give us a good pit selection. Would love to have that first one if I was being selfish, but second will give us a solid one to choose from and we’ll go to work all day tomorrow.”

GM PR