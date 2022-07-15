RCR Event Preview - New Hampshire

This Week’s Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick will be making his third NASCAR Cup Series start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. Reddick has one top-10 finish and has completed all 594 possible laps at the 1.058-mile speedway. He made two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire, highlighted by a fourth-place finish with Richard Childress Racing in 2019. He has also made three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at the track, racking up two top-10 finishes and one top-five. About Guaranteed Rate ... Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has more than 8,000 employees in 500 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, funding more than $95 billion in total loan volume in 2021 alone. Powered by its belief in positivity, the company has become one of the largest retail lenders in the nation. Guaranteed Rate delivers innovative technology, including the world’s first Digital Mortgage, low rates and unparalleled customer service. Visit https://www.rate.com/ mortgage-rates for more information. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: What does it take run well at New Hampshire Motor Speedway? “It's all about putting the entire race together, from the start to the finish. If you make mistakes at New Hampshire, they’re hard to bounce back from. Normally with 300 laps that sounds like a long time, but the way the race flows and how it plays out it really demands excellence. It’s about executing all day long, making the right adjustments all day long. The track could potentially change quite a bit whether we have resin on the track or not. That could play a factor in the race and how it goes. The straightaways are long at this track and the corners are flat. It’s a one-mile racetrack but it races somewhat like a short track with how you break the corner up and how corner entry is important. It always seems like there are a few different ways to get around a place like Loudon. You’ll see a lot of parity among the cars in the top five. Some up front will be running really fast on entry while some are set up for exit. We’ll just have to figure out where we need to be with our Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet and go from there.” You ran well earlier this year at Phoenix Raceway, a track that is comparable to New Hampshire. Does that give you confidence entering this weekend? “It certainly does. We had good speed at Gateway as well and that gives me confidence, too. Looking at that speed should not be a problem. Confidence has been high all year long but especially at these flat tracks it seems like we have plenty of speed.”