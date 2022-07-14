NCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Team Chevy Advance

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 NEW HAMPSHIRE IS NOT ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE TRACKS AND PREVIOUSLY YOU SAID IT HAS BEEN A VERY HUMBLING TRACK FOR YOU. NOW THAT WE HAVE THIS DIFFERENT TYPE OF CAR AND YOU’RE HAVING A PRETTY GOOD SEASON, DO YOU LOOK AT IT MORE OPTIMISTICALLY? "I am more optimistic about it. We’ve worked at and I’ve worked at it myself. Just because I don’t care for it and I haven't run good there, doesn’t mean that I don’t want to run good there. It’s actually higher on the list than a lot of tracks to run good because I want to turn that around. I don’t want it to always be a track I don’t like. Almost more effort has went into New Hampshire than others just because for me personally because I want to wrap my head around it." HOW DO YOU EVALUATE YOUR SEASON AND PREPARE FOR THE PLAYOFFS? "Half of my preparation is what I’ve done – I’ve been in the playoffs in Trucks and Xfinity and made mistakes along the way in both of those when I didn’t need to. The other part is being open to experiencing it. Trackhouse is going into the Playoffs with two drivers and two cars who are going to compete as one, but we can’t rest on what we’ve done earlier this year. It’s a reset, and just experiencing it and living in the moment and realizing that there will be opportunities to mess up in all 10 of those races, there will be opportunities to take advantage of things in a good way, and there will be moments that will be very advantageous that are not worth taking. Take the soft win today and live to fight another day and not take ourselves out." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY? “New Hampshire Motor Speedway has always been a really fun track. I love going there. It’s a flat track. Entry is fun there. It’s different. It’s a different type of feel than what we have anywhere, but it will be interesting to experience it this year in the Next Gen Chevy. I’ve been spending a lot of time in the simulator to prepare. We’re going to go there and do everything we can to earn a win and lock ourselves into the NASCAR Playoffs.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 LARSON ON WHAT HE CAN COMPARE NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY TO: "Loudon isn’t a track I have done a particularly great job at in the past, but I have had a few good runs there. I do enjoy going there because it’s a different style track and it reminds me of IRP (Indianapolis Raceway Park) where I ran some USAC races back in the day. I’m hoping this weekend is a little more successful than past races and that we can get our HendrickCars.com Chevrolet into victory lane." CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 ELLIOTT ON WHAT THE TEAM CAN STILL IMPROVE UPON BEFORE THE PLAYOFFS: "We want to be better at every aspect of our game. When I look at the weeks ahead, I think the next two are important places that we need to improve at. Loudon has not been a very good place for me. We’ve had a couple decent runs but nothing earth-shattering. Pocono (Raceway) is kind of the same way. I don’t feel like I’ve run good up there since my rookie year, so maybe I just need to forget everything I’ve learned between then and now and restart. We want to be good at all the tracks and I think we’re a strong enough team where we can do that." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 GUSTAFSON ON IF THEY ARE CURRENTLY THE TEAM TO BEAT AS THE SPORT GETS CLOSER TO THE PLAYOFFS: "It’s hard to say. I have a huge amount of respect for our competition and what they can accomplish. I don’t think we’ll be the favorites going into Loudon. It’s a track we’ve certainly struggled at. We’ve got some work to do and we’ve been working hard to get it better. It’s the same old story for us, it’s not going to change. We’re going to try do the best we can to get the No. 9 NAPA team operating at our highest potential and if we do that, we’re going to be in great shape and have opportunities to win a lot of races and compete for the championship. Sometimes you get the results and sometimes you don’t, and you’ve just got to continuously work on getting better. We are improving and getting better and have been making strides. It’s good right now, but there’s still a long way to go and we know that. We’ve got to continue to push as hard as we can and can’t allow recent success to take the edge off. If we do that and get to the final 10 in the best possible condition this team can be in, we’ll be in great shape." AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1 “New Hampshire can be a challenging track. When you hit your setup just right, it’s an extremely fun track, but if you miss it, it can be one of the most difficult tracks we go to. Hopefully this gives us a chance to work on our short track program on both the Xfinity side and the Cup side.” WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 BYRON ON HIS SHORT TRACK RACING PREPARATION FOR SUNDAY: "This weekend will be tough I feel like. I think New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) is a fairly difficult track to get around but also to get around consistently lap after lap. When I first started racing, I did really well there and it was one of my best tracks, but for some reason I haven’t gotten the same results in Cup. This year, I wanted to really focus on getting better at the short tracks and New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) was one specifically that I wanted to work on. Between running Slinger (Speedway) on Monday and Tuesday and then being in the Xfinity car on Friday and Saturday this week, I’ll have done quite a bit of preparation for Sunday’s short-track race. The extra laps in general, but especially in the Xfinity Series race, I think will really get me in a good rhythm for the Cup Series race." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 FUGLE ON WHAT HE EXPECTS THIS WEEKEND AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: "New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) is a track I look forward to going to every year. It’s a place that has just seemed to click for me from the beginning. Last year’s Cup Series race didn’t go as we planned, but I think we have a better idea of what to expect this time. It’s going to be a strategy-focused race in my opinion. The track is hard to pass on, so gaining and maintaining track position is going to be important. I also don’t think that you can make it a full fuel run on a set of tires, just with the tire wear we have seen so far this year. It will be a balance of pushing as long as you can in a run on a set of tires to maximize your fuel mileage but also to not give up any track position in the process. Unlike last year, they are putting PJ1 down on the track surface, so hopefully that makes it a little more race-y than it was last year." JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 “We had a solid weekend in Atlanta, so we are looking to continue building on that momentum this weekend in New Hampshire. We’ve struggled at the flat, short tracks this year, but I feel like we have improved each week in so many different areas, so hopefully we can use what we’ve learned to excel this weekend." TY DILLON, NO. 42 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 DO YOU THINK THE RACE THIS WEEKEND IN NEW HAMPSHIRE WILL BE SIMILAR TO ST. LOUIS? "I think you will see a very similar race to the one you saw at St. Louis. You can drive these cars hard. When we have to shift twice in a corner, it's a little harder to make passes. You need some of the RPM drop or mistakes to really make a difference between two cars. I think you're going to see a really good race in New Hampshire though. It's a track that I really enjoy and have had some good results at. You always have confidence at places that you've had success at in the past." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1 WHAT KIND OF RACE DO YOU THINK WE WILL SEE AT NEW HAMPSHIRE FOLLOWING THE RACES AT SIMILAR TRACKS LIKE PHOENIX AND GATEWAY WITH THE NEW CAR? “I think New Hampshire will be tough. Gateway was a tough one to pass on and I think it’s going to be a little bit similar to that. I think the PJ1 will help some with it, but I think it’s going to be a tough race to pass. I think we all know there’s a little work to do with the car short track and road course wise to get it better. There are things in the works, but it’s just a matter of getting the pieces built, getting them tested, seeing what’s better, seeing what works, so I think it’s going to be tough for a little while longer until we get those pieces built for these cars and figure out what makes them happy on the short tracks.” DO YOU THINK BECAUSE IT IS HARD TO PASS, THAT IT BRINGS SOME OF THE BUMPING AND BANGING LIKE WE SAW AT GATEWAY? “I think it’s just the frustration of not being able to get by a guy. You run a guy down, half a straightaway back and you get to him, and you can’t pass him, you know, that’s frustrating. It’s not the job of the guy in front of you to let you by, he knows what you are fighting. He’s fought it at some point in the race. You want to keep that track position for yourself because you know you’re not going to get it back or it’s going to be really hard to get back. So, that frustration just rises quick, and it won’t be any different in New Hampshire. I think you’ll see the same kind of thing with guys catching people, not being able to get by them, getting frustrated. I don’t know if you’ll see as many wrecks, maybe, it’ll be interesting. Too, on the restart, guys are just going nuts. It’s the only time you really feel like you can gain spots, pick up a lot of spots and so you’re making big aggressive moves and obviously with that you are putting yourself at risk to make a mistake and get into a wreck. That’s kind of what we’ve seen so far.” ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 BOWMAN ON REBOUNDING FROM ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY: "We had a fast No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 last weekend at Atlanta (Motor Speedway). It was disappointing that we had a flat tire take us out of the race, but I can’t say enough about the car. We didn’t get the chance to get any laps in before the race to see where the car was, which was a challenge in itself. Being able to run up front all day speaks to the strength of Hendrick Motorsports and the crew who build our race cars. I know we didn’t have the result we wanted in Atlanta, but our team is going to give us another strong No. 48 Ally Chevy and we will go to New Hampshire (Motor Speedway), hit the reset button and try to focus on putting ourselves in a position to win." GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 IVES ON HIS APPROACH TO NEW HAMPSHIRE: "Last year, we had one of our best runs at New Hampshire (Motor Speedway) and I think we are capable of going back and doing it again. Anytime you go to a place that you have historically struggled at and start in the top-five and finish in the top-10, you can’t help but feel confident that you will be able to go out and replicate that performance. Our team continues to build fast race cars and this week will be no different from our standards. The Next Gen car makes things a little different than last year, but I think we have a good shot of being competitive again this year." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 SLAM! CAMARO ZL1 WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON NEW HAMPSHIRE THIS WEEKEND? "It is going to be interesting. We haven't raced on a flat, short track like New Hampshire in quite a while so it is going to be interesting for me to see how much we have improved our program." ARE YOU BEGINNING TO FOCUS ON THE PLAYOFFS? "I know our schedule and we have some races where we have a shot to win, but I am trying to just take one week at a time. We need to keep learning, getting better, and in my opinion take it all one week at a time." ARE YOU HAPPY WITH THE PROGRESS OF TRACKHOUSE RACING? “We have fast cars, great pitstops and everyone is working together. We are nowhere close to where we know we can be so we have to keep working and getting better each week. We want to be at our best when the playoffs start." GM PR