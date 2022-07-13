Wednesday, Jul 13

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

2022
You might have heard a lot about Ross Chastain after his second-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Here is more:
  • Ross Chastain's two NASCAR Cup Series victories are tied for for the second most in 2022.
  • His 10 top-fives are two more than the next best.
  • He's tied for first with 13 top-10 finishes.
  • Only two drivers have led more laps than Chastain's 458.
  • He's finished outside the top-10 just three times in the last 16 races.

He plans to add to those numbers this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series visits New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday's 318-mile race. With just seven races before the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, tension among drivers battling for seeding and drivers outside the top-16 spots is growing.

For Chastain and his Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez, who is likely to join him in the playsoffs, it's about getting better each week and ready for the first playoff race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 4.

Chastain enters New Hampshire after a posting his third consecutive top-five finish. The No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro driver knows it won't be easy at New Hampshire.

"I’ve watched races there and I thought it was nice and simple short track, but that’s not the case," said Chastain. "It has been humbling and I've put effort in to improving my race craft there."

Sunday's race will air on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET.
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet

New Hampshire is not one of your favorite tracks and previously you said it has been a very humbling track for you. Now that we have this different type of car and you're having a pretty good season, do you look at it more optimistically?

"I am more optimistic about it. We’ve worked at and I’ve worked at it myself. Just because I don’t care for it and I haven't run good there, doesn’t mean that I don’t want to run good there. It’s actually higher on the list than a lot of tracks to run good because I want to turn that around. I don’t want it to always be a track I don’t like. Almost more effort has went into New Hampshire than others just because for me personally because I want to wrap my head around it."

How do evaluate your season and prepare for the playoffs?

"Half of my preparation is what I’ve done – I’ve been in the playoffs in Trucks and Xfinity and made mistakes along the way in both of those when I didn’t need to.

"The other part is being open to experiencing it. Trackhouse is going into the Playoffs with two drivers and two cars who are going to compete as one, but we can’t rest on what we’ve done earlier this year. It’s a reset, and just experiencing it and living in the moment and realizing that there will be opportunities to mess up in all 10 of those races, there will be opportunities to take advantage of things in a good way, and there will be moments that will be very advantageous that are not worth taking. Take the soft win today and live to fight another day and not take ourselves out."

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

