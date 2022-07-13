2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

He plans to add to those numbers this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series visits New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday's 318-mile race. With just seven races before the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs, tension among drivers battling for seeding and drivers outside the top-16 spots is growing.

For Chastain and his Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez, who is likely to join him in the playsoffs, it's about getting better each week and ready for the first playoff race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sept. 4.

Chastain enters New Hampshire after a posting his third consecutive top-five finish. The No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro driver knows it won't be easy at New Hampshire.

"I’ve watched races there and I thought it was nice and simple short track, but that’s not the case," said Chastain. "It has been humbling and I've put effort in to improving my race craft there."

Sunday's race will air on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET.