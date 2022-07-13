Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Race Advance

IA Capital’s investments include FanShield, a Protecht company, which protects NASCAR fans’ ticket purchases should unexpected circumstances prevent them from attending a race. FanShield is also the title sponsor of the FanShield Infield Experience at Phoenix Raceway. In addition, Phoenix-based Protecht will have initiatives in place to support SLAM! Arizona in Tempe, beginning next month.

"From the first time we met Daniel at the start of last season we realized that IA Capital and Trackhouse shared the vision of using our business success to give back to the community, and we had similar interests in education and environmental issues,” said Rick Viton, Partner of IA Capital.

“We are honored to work with the SLAM! Foundation, Trackhouse and Daniel Suarez to help fund programming on financial literacy and targeted scholarships as part of their rigorous STEM education platform."

Suárez arrives at New Hampshire after finishing in the top six in three of the last four races including a sixth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The USA Network will televise Sunday's race in New Hampshire race at 3 p.m. EDT.