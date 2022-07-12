23XI Signs Reddick for 2024

23XI Racing announced today that Tyler Reddick will join the team in 2024. Reddick, a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, is currently in his third full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The signing of Reddick for the 2024 season highlights 23XI’s continued commitment to building a championship-caliber organization. Founded in 2021 with Bubba Wallace as the lone driver, this move follows the expansion of the team to two cars in the 2022 season.

“Tyler is one of the most sought-after young drivers and has been competitive in everything he’s raced,” said Team Co-Owner, Denny Hamlin. “His work on the track speaks for itself and he will make a fantastic addition to our lineup in 2024. The team has seen a lot of growth since our first race and signing Tyler is a great next step for us to remain competitive for years to come.”

“Announcing a driver over a year before he will be racing with 23XI is a little unprecedented, but Tyler was the driver we wanted and we did not want to miss the opportunity to bring him to our team,” said 23XI Team President, Steve Lauletta. “In making the announcement now the team has ample time to prepare for 2024 on the business side as we expect interest from potential partners and continue to see strong engagement from our current partners.”

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to join this team and look forward to how I can contribute to the organization,” said Tyler Reddick. “23XI has accomplished a lot in the less than two full seasons they’ve been in the garage, and I can’t wait to be a part of that continued success. Until then, my focus remains on my current team, winning races and being competitive.”

23XI Racing PR