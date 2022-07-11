Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
Quaker State 400 Presented By Walmart
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 24th
Stage 1 Finish: 17th
Stage 2 Finish: 20th
Finish: 7th
|
“It was a good day again here in Atlanta. I feel like this No. 31 LeafFilter Chevrolet team has succeeded in finding a good, fast, stable setup for the new Atlanta track. So overall it was a good day and just a little bit better than where we were in the spring.”
- Justin Haley
|
Noah Gragson, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1
Start: 29th
Stage 1 Finish: 26th
Stage 2 Finish: 34th
Finish: 34th
"We had an early end to our day in the No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro. We were on track to have a really solid day and showed some speed. Unfortunately, we couldn’t avoid a wreck in front of us that caused heavy damage to the right front. We had nowhere to go, but I hate it for everyone at Kaulig Racing who have been working hard on these cars."
- Noah Gragson
|
Alsco Uniforms 250
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 16th
Stage 1 Finish: 6th
Stage 2 Finish: 22nd
Finish: 5th
|
“Atlanta is a tough track. You get so worried about someone getting into your right rear that you start almost manipulating those runs. I thought I had to really put myself and [Tyler] Reddick in there with maybe 12 or 13 laps to go. I could not have really asked for much more going into turn one on the white flag, but we just couldn’t get there. ‘Woulda-coulda-shoulda’. Handling was decent all day on our No. 11 AG1 Chevy. Just an interesting day at Atlanta.”
- Daniel Hemric
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet
Start: 18th
Stage 1 Finish: 19th
Stage 2 Finish: 9th
Finish: 8th
"A good top-10 run is good for us. It was definitely something I feel like I needed after the last couple of weeks. I feel like I definitely could have done a better job and made more passes or moves at the end, but I am happy that we came out with an eighth-place finish and a stage point. Hopefully this can help us get back in our rhythm."
- Landon Cassill
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet
Start: 3rd
Stage 1 Finish: 3rd
Stage 2 Finish: 31st
Finish: 10th
|
"We had some really good speed throughout the first stage and picked up some stage points in our No. 16 Action Industries Chevy. Unfortunately, we had an issue and had to pit under green, which put us back two laps. Thankfully, we had good strategy and the cautions played in our favor to put us back on the lead lap there at the end. We just ran out of time, but we will take a top 10 and move on to New Hampshire.”
- AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing PR