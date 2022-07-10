Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Lane Interview Atlanta Motor Speedway

Q. Another great finish despite the look of your car; it is beaten and battered. What was your race like and what was it like knowing you had a car that looked like that?

ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, I hated that I took the best car here and I tore it up a couple times, but yeah, it's incredible. Hats off to Chevrolet and Trackhouse for bringing this fast of a Jockey Chevrolet to be able to come back. Our road crew and pit crew did an awesome job to rebound through all the damage repair, and we had a shot, and I got inside of the 9 coming off of 2, coming to the checkered, and caution came out. I hope everybody is all right back there, but awesome job to Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports. I really thought into 1 when we took the white that I was going to push him to the win, and they all just fought for the top and almost gave it to us.

Q. Looking back at those restarts, would you have done anything differently, and if so, what?

ROSS CHASTAIN: Not the last couple. Earlier we had an option to take the front row behind Corey. We were second, and I chose behind him because we were worried about fuel. I knew better. I should have just taken the front row and dealt with the fuel in 60 laps, and we were trying to make sure we could be on offense at the end of the day for our Jockey Chevrolet.

That would be the one, but on a day like today I feel like we won way more restarts, I feel like my lane moved when I was in it, and I'm proud of that. I'm proud of this car and this team to give me that ability to do that.

NASCAR PR