Transcripts: Chase Elliott - Frontstretch Interview Atlanta Motor Speedway

Q. That finish was crazy, wins both of the stages today and for these fans here in Atlanta, the hometown boy delivers. You've had a lot of big wins in your career. I can think of one in Phoenix that got you a title, but where does this rank on the all-time list?

CHASE ELLIOTT: This one is up there for sure, man. To win at your home track is a really big deal, I think to any race car driver. I've watched a lot of guys do it over the years, Jimmie out in California. We haven't really had a very good run here, so I felt like today was a great opportunity for us.

But just so proud. This is obviously home for me, home to a lot of great fans who made a lot of noise today, home for NAPA right down the road in Atlanta. Couldn't be more proud of our team. What a car. I mean, I'm not sure we've ever had a speedway car that good. If we have, I've probably wrecked it down at Daytona.

But just, man, what a few weeks it's been. I feel like I gave one away last week, and to come back and to put on a performance like that, I'm really proud of that.

Excited to get home. It's going to be a big one tonight. I'm looking forward to it.

Q. I've got to ask you about the last lap. You had to go up and block the 7. You actually said "I'm sorry" on the radio. What was going through your mind on that final lap?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Well, I mean, obviously I knew he was going to have a big run. I didn't really want to give him the bottom, and I tried to give it one real good aggressive block. Felt like I had enough room to kind of give it a second one, and he was just right there on the right side of my back bumper, so was far enough to the backside of the bumper to launch me forward. I hate I tore up some cars, but I don't know what you do, either go for the win or don't. I'm going to choose option A every day of the week.

Q. We've been live all day at the Pool Room with Rutledge. Is it okay if Rudledge rings the siren tonight?

CHASE ELLIOTT: Tell him not to break it now. That thing is really special. Just thank you guys so much for coming out. Y'all made a lot of noise today. Can't wait to head back up 400 and get back home. I want to say hey to my mom and dad. I know they're watching at home. I wish they were here. This is a really special day for us, and just to thanks to all the fans here in Georgia who have supported me and supported my family for many years.

Really just proud of this, and we're going to enjoy it.

