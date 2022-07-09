Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
|
|
|
- Jones at Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend teams return to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time this season. During the first stop at the track earlier this season, Erik Jones had a strong run, but was shuffled back on the last restart and settled for a 14th-place finish.
In total Jones has seven NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a career-best finish of seventh in 2019. Jones has two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a best finish of third in 2016 and a seventh-place finish in his lone NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start in 2015 where he led 37 of 130 laps.
- Fan Q&A: Jones will be at the Bootleggers hospitality on Sunday, July 10, 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET. Bootleggers is located in the Earnhardt Grandstand and is open to anyone with a race ticket. Stop by to listen to the Q&A before settling in for 400 miles around Atlanta Motor Speedway.
- Points Racing: With eight races left before the 2022 Cup Series playoffs start, Jones remains 18th in the point standings with one top-five, five top-10 and nine top-15 finishes.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Driver’s Seat: What are your thoughts about returning to the new Atlanta Motor Speedway surface?
“This time around at Atlanta will definitely be tougher. I think this time with the heat, I’m sure it’s not going to be cool in Atlanta in July, it will be a lot more of a handling race than when we were there in the spring. We had a good car in the spring, we just fell back on that last restart. It’s going to be way more of a handling race. I think we’re going to have to bring somewhat of a different car build, a different mentality going in. You are not going to be able to really run it as hard as you could last time, so I think it will be more racier for us. More lanes, more moving around, running up top I hope, so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out, but definitely more handling."
GMS Racing PR