RCR Event Preview - Atlanta

Richard Childress Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway ... In 156 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick's emotional victory in 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga., track under the RCR banner (1984-fall, 1986-fall, 1988-spring, 1989-fall, 1990-spring, 1995-fall, 1996-spring, 2000-spring). The Welcome, N.C., based team has 29 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes at Atlanta and has led a total of 3,000 laps at the 1.54-mile oval. Team owner Richard Childress recorded his best finish at Atlanta, a ninth-place effort, in the 1980 Atlanta Journal 500.
RCR In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta ... RCR has recorded three wins, two by Jeff Burton (2006 and 2007) and one by Kevin Harvick (2013) in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Harvick scored a dominating victory, leading 132 of 195 laps (67.7 percent) and his average running position was 2.85. The organization has racked up 14 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes over a span of 54 starts.
Catch the Action ... The ALSCO Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, July 9 beginning at 5 p.m. ET on USA and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Follow Sunday’s Action from Atlanta ... The Atlanta 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, July 10 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.