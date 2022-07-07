Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

ATLANTA BOUND : Christopher Bell heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) to make his fifth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 1.54-mile track this weekend. Earlier this season at AMS, Bell started back in the field since qualifying was cancelled due to rain but worked his way forward throughout the race. While battling inside the top three Bell got pushed below the white line and was penalized post-race. Bell crossed the finish line second but due to the penalty was scored the last car on the lead lap and credited with a 23 rd -place finish.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 11 NCS victories at Atlanta. In 123 combined starts, the organization has tallied 11 wins, 41 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s and 2,836 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won six pole awards with an average start of 14.9 an average finish of 14.4. RACE INFO: Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 10, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Atlanta was a really good race for us in the spring. Our team performed well on the new Superspeedway track surface and with no practice this time around I think that should play into our hands.”

JGR PR

