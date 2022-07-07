RFK Weekly Advance | Atlanta II

New-Look Atlanta, Success in the Spring

This weekend marks the second trip to the new-look Atlanta and the repaved surface, as RFK enjoyed some decent success there in the spring in the fifth race of the 2022 campaign. Buescher finished seventh while Keselowski ran 12th.

RFK at Atlanta

RFK has 271 total starts at AMS in the three major NASCAR touring series, totaling 13 wins, 59 top-fives, 112 top-10s and 9 poles, while leading 3,154 laps and turning over 104,000 miles. The team has 190 starts in NCS action with six wins and 73 top-10s with four poles.

AMS/RFK History

RFK competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting

involved in an early crash. Just three years later the organization claimed its first win there in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. RFK won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. The team’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. Altogether, in the two races at AMS in 2005, RFK posted six top-five finishes and two wins.

Spring Forward

All but one of RFK’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming

in 2005. Three of RFK’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.

