Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday July 10 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, four top-10 finishes and has led 22 laps
  • Atlanta Motor Speedway will become just the fifth track in the NCS that Kaulig Racing has raced at multiple times
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

  • Noah Gragson has an average finish of 26.2 in the 2022 NCS season across six starts
  • Gragson's best finish in the NCS came at Kansas Speedway earlier this season with Kaulig Racing (18th)

 

“I’m super excited to be in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but this time with Gold Fish Casino Slots onboard. Atlanta is the place I made my first start with this team, and since then, we’ve really made some great gains as a team to improve each race we’ve run together.”

 

- Noah Gragson on Atlanta Motor Speedway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made three starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NCS
  • His best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway (11th) came earlier this season with Kaulig Racing
  • He has earned one top five and eight top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course
  • Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

 

“I’m excited to get to Atlanta, because I feel confident in our Speedway program and our ability as a race team to go out there and compete for a win this weekend. We typically do really well and have speed at these types of tracks, so hopefully we can be there at the end."

 

- Justin Haley on Atlanta Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m. ET on USA

  • Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, 11 top five and 27 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 245 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 197 laps            
  • Hemric: 48 laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has an average finish of 15.4 in 2022 in the NXS
  • Cassill has earned one top five and has an average finish of 18.0 across six starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway

 

"I am looking forward to racing in Atlanta this weekend after a tough break at Road America. With the similarities Atlanta has to a superspeedway, Kaulig Racing showed a good amount of speed there in the spring, and we were able to bring home a fifth-place finish. We’ve been working hard to get better each week, so hopefully we can have another solid finish in the No. 10 Carnomaly Chevy."

 

 

- Landon Cassill on Atlanta Motor Speedway
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 15.9 in 2022 in the NXS
  • Hemric has earned one top five, three top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 16.3 across six starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway
  • He has led 45 laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway

 

"As we all went to Atlanta to run the reconfiguration for the first time back in the spring, all drivers and teams were presented with a challenge that none of us had really ever been faced with before. Very quickly, we all identified what type of racing it was going to be and had fast Kaulig Chevys. Now as we approach it for the second time, in the heat of the summer, we are kind of being presented with a different challenge and list of unknowns. Everyone at Kaulig Racing is continuing to work their tails off to try to move our program in the right direction. We are up for the challenge and ready to go have some fun in Hot-Lanta!"

 

- Daniel Hemric on Atlanta Motor Speedway

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons
  • Allmendinger has earned multiple wins in three-consecutive NXS seasons
  • Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.5, the best of any full-time NXS driver in 2022
  • Allmendinger has 14 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver
  • Allmendinger has one win, three top fives and has led 80 laps at Atlanta Motor Speedway

 

 

"The last time we went to Atlanta it was definitely an interesting race with the new reconfiguration. There was a lot of pack racing. I felt like our cars actually handled really well there, and we had pretty good speed to give ourselves a chance to win. I think handling is going to be especially important with all the heat that we're going to have there. The track definitely got slick when it was hotter the last time. Some of it is a bit of the luck of the draw when the wrecks happen and staying out of it. Hopefully we can stay up front all day and keep ourselves clean and give ourselves a chance at winning the race."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Atlanta Motor Speedway

AMS PR

Speedway Digest Staff

