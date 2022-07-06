No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Auto-Owners Insurance will be featured as the primary sponsor of Truex’s No. 19 Camry TRD for Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Lansing, Michigan-based company offers multiple lines of insurance, including life, home, auto and business to customers in 26 states. 2022 marks Auto-Owners’ fourth year with Joe Gibbs Racing as they will once again be featured for eight races on the No. 19 Camry TRD. To learn more about Auto-Owners, visit www.auto-owners.com. JGR AT ATLANTA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 123 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 41 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s, four pole awards, and 2,836 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at the 1.54-mile speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 123 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 41 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s, four pole awards, and 2,836 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at the 1.54-mile speedway. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins Sunday, July 10, at 3 p.m. ET on USA, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going back to a track for a second time with this car?

“I think the race will be pretty similar because we’re going to run pretty much flat out. Handling may come into a play a little more this time just because it’s going to be a lot hotter. Overall, I think everyone has a better handle on the car and you have an idea what worked and what didn’t work in that first race. It was pretty hard to pass the first time because everybody got side by side and there wasn’t much room to go anywhere, so qualifying is going to be very important to start up front up and try to stay up front all day.”

JGR PR