No. 11 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT ATLANTA: Denny Hamlin owns one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway (2012). Overall, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has recorded six top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 421 laps led at the 1.54-mile track. Earlier this season, Hamlin was running solidly inside the top five late in stage two before being involved in an accident that ultimately ended his day prematurely.

Denny Hamlin owns one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway (2012). Overall, the Chesterfield, Virginia native has recorded six top-five finishes, nine top-10s, one pole award and 421 laps led at the 1.54-mile track. Earlier this season, Hamlin was running solidly inside the top five late in stage two before being involved in an accident that ultimately ended his day prematurely. ROAD AMERICA RECAP: Hamlin started 14th and finished 17th in last Sunday’s race at Road America. He was hovering just outside the top 10 during stage one before a penalty for driving through too many pit boxes sent him to the rear of the field to begin stage two. After running as low as 32nd, Hamlin rallied his way back up to 17th by the time the checkered flag waved.

Hamlin started 14th and finished 17th in last Sunday’s race at Road America. He was hovering just outside the top 10 during stage one before a penalty for driving through too many pit boxes sent him to the rear of the field to begin stage two. After running as low as 32nd, Hamlin rallied his way back up to 17th by the time the checkered flag waved. COCA-COLA: For the first time in his career, Hamlin’s Toyota Camry TRD will feature the Coca-Cola colors in Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 winner has been a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family of drivers since his rookie season in 2006.

For the first time in his career, Hamlin’s Toyota Camry TRD will feature the Coca-Cola colors in Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 2022 Coca-Cola 600 winner has been a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family of drivers since his rookie season in 2006. JGR AT ATLANTA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 123 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 41 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s, four pole awards, and 2,836 laps led. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have driven JGR entries to victory lane at the 1.54-mile speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns 11 NASCAR Cup Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 123 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 41 top-five finishes, 59 top-10s, four pole awards, and 2,836 laps led. Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have driven JGR entries to victory lane at the 1.54-mile speedway. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins Sunday, July 10, at 3 p.m. ET on USA, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going back to Atlanta for a second time with this car?

“I think you’re going to see a lot of what you saw the first time. But it’s not as simple as just bringing a superspeedway car like you’d take to Daytona or Talladega. You’ve got to handle good, especially with how hot it is going to be Sunday. I feel good about how strong our car was in the spring. We didn’t get the result we would have liked, but I was able to make moves on the top and bottom, so that gives me a lot of confidence that we can be a real contender on Sunday.”

JGR PR